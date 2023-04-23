Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office day 2: Salman Khan's film witnesses a decent growth

Salman Khan made this Eid extra special with the release of his most-awaited movie of the year, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film released on April 21, Friday, a day before Eid, opened with a lukewarm response at the box office.



The film had a slow start on Day 1. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned around Rs 15.81 crore on its opening day. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has now become one of the superstar’s lowest Eid openers.

''#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is underwhelming on Day 1… More so when one compares it with#SalmanKhan’s #Eid releases from 2010 to 2019… Metros weak, mass pockets better, but not great… Extremely important for biz to jump multi-fold today [#Eid]… Fri ₹ 15.81 cr. #India biz. #KBKJ,'' Adarsh tweeted.

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is underwhelming on Day 1… More so when one compares it with #SalmanKhan’s #Eid releases from 2010 to 2019… Metros weak, mass pockets better, but not great… Extremely important for biz to jump multi-fold today [#Eid]… Fri ₹ 15.81 cr. #India biz. #KBKJ pic.twitter.com/tqvpJbmRrR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2023 ×

However, on Day 2, a slight jump was noticed, apparently due to the big festival of Eid. The film collected over Rs 25 crore, bringing the total toll to Rs 41 crore.

Post Citadel premiere in Rome, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reunite with daughter Malti: See pics



Sharing the collection of Day 2, Taran Adarsh tweeted: ''#SalmanKhan’s superstardom is on display as #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [#Eid]… Biz escalates across the board… #SalmanKhan + #Eid = 🔥🔥🔥… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr. Total: ₹ 41.56 cr. #India biz.''



''The lukewarm biz at metros on Day 1 was worrisome, but the jump on Day 2 must’ve come as a big relief for its investors… However, it’s the mass belt that has gone on overdrive on Day 2, which means that the film should enjoy strong innings in those sectors in days to come.''

#SalmanKhan’s superstardom is on display as #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [#Eid]… Biz escalates across the board… #SalmanKhan + #Eid = 🔥🔥🔥… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr. Total: ₹ 41.56 cr. #India biz.



The lukewarm biz at metros on Day 1 was… pic.twitter.com/q9S4q1XFGo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 23, 2023 ×

Compared to his other Eid blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Sultan and others, KBKJ has got an underwhelming response from the audience.



Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Sidharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and more.

WION's film critic Shomini Sen wrote in her review: Ultimately, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan works only for its action sequences in the second half - provided you have the palate for incessant punches and mind-numbing stunts. Both Khan and Venkatesh somewhat uplift the climax but the film's writers Farhad Samji, Sparsh Khetarpal, and Tasha Bhambra's lazy writing shows.



Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan's romance- which forms the core story- is ice cold. It's like the girl is romancing a cucumber. In fact, Salman's inability to emote much is incorporated cleverly in one scene where he holds the same straight face when his lady love asks him to emote. Quite meta, I'd say. Also, the way the brothers decide to choose the girl for their beloved Bhaijaan is bizarre. One moment they decide and pray to god that they want a girl for their brother, and the next second, the girl lands right in front of them. Also, no background check is done for her- so much for loving their Bhaijaan. The girl could have easily been replaced by a pigeon flying past them- they would have chosen it for their Bhai. Read the full review here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE