Lizzo creates 'safe space' for drag queens at her Knoxville concert amid Tennessee drag ban

As American rapper Lizzo kicked off the second leg of The Special 2our, she made a powerful statement in support of drag kings and queens. The show of support from the American rapper comes a month after Tennessee's Governor Bill Lee signed a bill into law to make public drag performances a crime.

At Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee on Friday, Lizzo called multiple drag queens on stage and showed her firm stance against the Tennessee drag ban. In a video posted on her official social media handle, Lizzo can be heard saying, "Support your drag entertainers!"

In another video, she is seen addressing her fans and talking about creating a safe space for drag queens. In the caption, she wrote, "Knoxville you have my heart. Thank you for creating a safe space with me."

Check out Lizzo's posts below!

Reacting to one of Lizzo's posts, a fan wrote, "LIZZO YOU SHOWED UP! Thank you for coming to Knoxville and giving us some hope. You're everything I want to be."

Another commented, "Yes!!! So necessary to support the LGBTQ community at this time when hateful demagogues are waging war against them. Now, come to FL!"

And, one said, "Now THIS is allyship. Willing to break the laws when the laws are unjust."

The law was set to come into effect on 1 April in the US state, however, it was temporarily blocked by a federal judge on the same day. The judge ruled in favour of a Memphis-based LGBTIQ+ theatre company, Friends of George's, which filed a lawsuit claiming the statute violates the first amendment.

Lizzo has been an outspoken ally of the LGBTQ+ community for years. She never shies away from advocating for their rights and her fans adore her for the same.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE