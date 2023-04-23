Post Citadel premiere in Rome, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reunite with daughter Malti: See pics

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas, who jetted off to Italy last week for Citadel's premiere, have reunited with their little munchkin Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The two have returned to their home in Los Angeles and are beyond happy to be back with their daughter.

PeeCee shared two adorable pictures with Malti on Instagram on Saturday. She gave fans a glimpse of the souvenirs they got for Malti from Rome, where she was promoting her forthcoming web series.

In one of the pictures, Priyanka is seen showing two aeroplane toys to an excited Malti. In the second picture, the actress is seen showing Malti the Grissini they got from Rome. One picture also featured Nick.

Check it out below!

Priyanka also treated fans to stunning pictures of her "Roman holiday" with her beau Nick. Dressed in a green ensemble, she posed gracefully next to her partner who was wearing a blue tuxedo. Check out the snaps below!

Since being a new mother and welcoming Malti to her family via surrogacy, Priyanka's priorities have changed! In an interview with Tribune, she previously said, "My hours have changed, they have become less. I go home whenever I have a break. I don’t work on the weekends. In a way, my priorities have changed."

The actress added, "Now she has reached a certain age and is healthy and we can travel with her. We have brought her to India and now she is sitting at my mother’s home and eating paneer with both her hands."

For those uninitiated, Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti Marie through surrogacy in January 2022.

