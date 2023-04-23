Salman Khan's brother-in-law gets legal notice for Ruslaan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and producer K.K. Radhamohan have landed in legal trouble for their upcoming film Ruslaan, even before its release. According to several reports, the two have been served a legal notice for using the title.

The legal notice highlights that a film with the same title was released in 2009 and also that the re-use of the title could have legal consequences.



The notice was sent to Sharma and his producer by Rajveer Sharma, who played the lead role in the 2009 movie, through his advocate Rudra Vikram Singh. The notice also demands that Sharma and Radhamohan refrain from using any dialogues or stories from the original movie.

The producers of the film are yet to respond to the legal notice.

Ayush Sharma-starrer Ruslaan's teaser was released across platforms on Friday (April 21). Sharma is depicted in a fearsome avatar in the dramatic video. He was last seen in Antim.

The movie will hit the theatres soon. It also stars Telugu superstar Jagapathi Babu and Sushri Mishra.

Meanwhile, the 2009 movie starred Megha Chatterjee, the daughter of Moushumi Chatterjee, in the lead role.

