Salman Khan waves at fans gathered outside his Galaxy apartment on Eid

The entire country is celebrating the festival of Eid-al-Fitr today, and to mark the special occasion, Salman Khan came out on the balcony of his Galaxy apartment to greet his fans, who gathered outside his building to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Hours after Khan dropped a picture with Aamir Khan and wished his fans, the actor showed up on the balcony of his house. Later, his father, veteran writer Salim Khan, also joined him on the balcony. Wearing traditional attire, Khan was looking dapper in the blue kurta pathani.



In the videos and photos that have gone viral, the actor can be seen waving at the sea of fans gathered outside his apartment.

Take a look:

Later, the actor shared a photo of him waving at the fans on his Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, ''Aap sabhi ko Eid Mubarak!''

Earlier in the day, the Dabangg actor dropped a special picture with actor Aamir Khan. Sharing the photo, he wrote, ''Chand Mubarak 🌙.''

In the picture, Khan looked handsome in a black shirt. The actor can be seen taking the selfie with Aamir, who is casually dressed in a blue T-shirt.

Khan celebrated the auspicious day with his entire family. His brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, shared a family photo on his Instagram handle.

Almost like every year, this year Khan booked Eid for the release of his new movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Sidharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and more.