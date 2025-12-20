/Kim Woo Bin-Shin Min Ah wedding: Agency unveils wedding photo of couple, issues statement

South Korean celebrity couple Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah's love story has always been the talk of the town. Despite facing a challenge in personal life, the duo has truly stood the test of time. The couple are now finally getting married after dating for ten years. Much to the excitement of fans, their agency unveiled a wedding photo of them, and since then it has gone viral on social media.

Wedding photo of Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah goes viral

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah's agency, AM Entertainment, shared a beautiful wedding day photo, which gave fans a glimpse of the couple's intimate celebration. Along with the photo, the agency shared an official statement: “Today, actress Shin Min Ah and actor Kim Woo Bin are officially tying the knot. We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you've shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together.”

“Both actors look forward to returning your love by continuing to deliver their best performances on screen in the future.” "Thank you!" the statement concluded.

Reportedly, the couple will be tying the knot today, on December 20. Earlier, a report had surfaced that actor and close friend Lee Kwang Soo will be hosting the wedding ceremony. The duo began dating in 2015.

All about Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah

Kim Woo Bin is a South Korean actor and model. He began his career as a runway model and made his acting debut in the television drama White Christmas. He gained prominence in the show A Gentleman's Dignity. He has been part of other shows, including The Heirs, School 2013, To the Beautiful You, Vampire Idol, Black Knight, and Genie, Make a Wish, among others. Apart from shows, he has also been part of films including The Con Artist, Like Father Like Son, Alienoid, Runway Cop and Friend: The Great Legacy, among others.