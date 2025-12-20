/Labubu on the big screen soon? Here's what report says

Paddington and Wonka filmmaker Paul King is all set to direct a film based on the viral Labubu toy line.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, currently the project is under early development, and King is also a producer alongside Department M and Wenxin She.

After the success of Barbie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Sonic the Hedgehog, Labubu films will mark another toy-based franchise in Hollywood. Sony Pictures has already acquired the screen rights to the Chinese plush toy sensation.

About Paul King

Paul King's last film was Wonka (2023), which revolved around the origin story of Roald Dahl’s chocolatier, and it earned approximately $635 million worldwide. He has also directed and co-wrote Paddington (2014) and Paddington 2 (2017), which grossed nearly $500 million globally.

The plot for the Labubu movie is yet to be released, and the makers will have to reveal whether the adaptation will be live-action or animated.

What is Labubu?

It was created by a Hong Kong-born illustrator, Kasing Lung, nearly a decade ago, in a picture book series. It is said that Labubu was inspired by Nordic folklore after Lung moved to the Netherlands as a child. His story, titled The Monsters, featured mischievous characters that later gained popularity after being sold exclusively by Chinese retailer Pop Mart.

Why did Labubu go viral?

What grabbed attention globally was its “blind box” packaging, in which buyers do not know which specific character they will find inside. Earlier this year, social media was flooded with unboxing videos, with limited-edition Labubu being resold at premium prices.