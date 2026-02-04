/Kim Seon Ho tax evasion case: Brand backs out as South Korean actor faces allegations

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho has become the talk of the town ever since allegations of tax evasion involving him emerged. This comes after True Beauty star Cha Eun Woo was also found in the controversy of tax evasion. Amid all the allegations, visible changes in the commercial endorsements represented have reportedly emerged. Let's delve in to know more details.

Have brands begun to pull out amid Kim Seon's tax evasion allegations?

According to a report by The Korea Times, recently a teaser video of Kim, which was posted on BEANPOLE's official social media account, has been switched to private. The video, which was once publicly accessible, now displays messages such as “Sorry, this page isn’t available” and “The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

The teaser, which promoted the 2026 spring season, was never uploaded, despite being scheduled to release soon. Instead, the teaser itself was also taken down, fuelling speculation.

Kim Seon Ho's agency issues another statement involving tax evasion allegations

As per the report of The Chosun Daily, Kim Seon Ho's agency issued an official statement recently: "We'll explain the additional facts and our company's position regarding the one-person corporation of Kim Seon Ho which was recently reported. After recognising that the operation of the corporation itself could lead to misunderstandings, Kim Seon Ho halted its operations."

The agency further stated, “There have been no substantive activities through the corporation for over the past year. Since the signing of the exclusive contract in February 2025, all settlement payments have been directly paid to the actor individually. The contractual process and activities between Fantagio and Kim Seon Ho are in no way related to the corporation.”