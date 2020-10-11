Kim Kardashian to donate $1million to Armenia fund amid ongoing conflict

Amid the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, TV star Kim Kardashian pleged to donate $1 million to the Armenian relief fund.



Kim shared the news on her Instagram account. The reality star shared a video and captioned the post as "I'm so honored to be part of today’s global effort to support the @armeniafund. I’ve been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance,".

"My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together."

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, whose late father Robert Kardashian was of Armenian descent, also added, ''I will be donating $1M to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me. Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just $1, every bit helps,".

Kim's sisters Kourtney, 41, and Khloe, 36, and brother Rob, 33, have raised their voice for their ancestral country before. The Kardashian siblings' late father and great-grandparents were from Armenia.

The fund will be helping directly those who have been impacted during the unrest. The funds will help in providing food, shelter, and medical care.