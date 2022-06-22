Kim Kardashian says she didn't ruin Marilyn Monroe's dress during Met Gala 2022

Rumours of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress getting ruined by Kim Kardashian have been doing rounds since the last few weeks. However, the reality TV star has recently come out to debunk the claims. This is the first time the fashionista is commenting on the allegations.

Reacting to the accusations of ruining Marilyn Monroe's dress that she wore at Met Gala 2022, Kim said that the claims are false and not true.

During her recent interview with Today, Kardashian told Hoda Kotb that the team at Ripley's Believe It or Not! helped her carefully put on the dress. And, that the whole process ensured that the dress stays in its original form and shape at all costs.

"I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers, and I put the dress on the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs … I probably had it on for 3 minutes, 4 minutes," Kim said.

When the interviewer asked if the rumours about her damaging the iconic dress are true or not, she answered with a firm, “No.” while crediting Ripley’s for their meticulous process that helped her get in and out of the dress.

"Ripley’s [and I] worked together so well; there were handlers in gloves that put it on me. It was such a process," Kim said.

Watch the full interview here:

The iconic dress was worn by Monroe in 1962. She sang Happy Birthday song for then-president John F. Kennedy in this dress.