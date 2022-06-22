'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' to hit OTT platform on this date

Two months after Marvel's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' hit theatres, the film is all set for an OTT release. The highly anticipated film of the MCU opened to mix reviews from people when it was released earlier in cinemas. The film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, had tones of plot points which revealed more about the multiverse and its different players.



Now, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is all set to release digitally on Disney+. Fans who have missed out on the minute details and a bunch of hints in the film in their first viewing can enjoy the film once more from the comforts of their home.



When is 'Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness' releasing on OTT?



Disney + will start streaming the film from June 22 across the world. In India, Marvel fans can watch the film on Disney+ Hotstar. Incidentally, it is the same day that the third episode of Marvel's latest series 'Ms Marvel' drops. Not just that, even the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi also drops the same day. The streaming service is packed with new content this Wednesday clearly.



'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' featured Cumberbatch along with Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda, Benedict Wong and America Chavez in prominent roles. In fact, the film sort of creates a prelude to Chavez's character who in all probability will take Strange's legacy forward.



How well was 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' received?

In WION's review, the film's screenplay was termed as 'chaotic'. "In a little over two hours' run time, 'Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness' creates a visual extravaganza but lacks a coherent story which ultimately mars the viewing experience to a great extent. It is not a bad film, it is just not up to the mark of the rest of Marvel's blockbusters," wrote Shomini Sen in the review. Read the full review here



The film raked in over $185M at the American box office alone but was outdone by 'Top Gun: Maverick' which raked in over $400M at the domestic box office alone

