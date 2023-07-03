Khloe Kardashian calls her 30s 'the worst decade ever', can’t wait to turn 40

Khloe Kardashian has called her 30s the ''worst decade ever''. Kardashian, who has seen a lot of ups and downs in recent years, especially in her love life, celebrated her 39th birthday on July 27, and recently the star looked back at her last ten years.

Days after turning 39, The Kardashians stars showed her cute birthday goodies that she got as a gift. In the video shared on her Instagram stories, the Good American founder says, "I don't love showing all my gifts because I think it's sort of obnoxious, but this one was too funny.''



"I hate being in my 30s, I think it's the worst decade ever," she says.

Further, she showed off the card gifted by her friends that had the number 39 written on it, with a hand showing her middle finger: "And I cannot wait to be in my 40s. So, this card, Alexa I don’t know where you found this… but it's genius."

Kardashian also shared another sparkly gift, including a passport holder, hair clips, and other accessories with the words "Bunny," "1984" and "365 days" inscribed over them.

“And then all these clips. My mom calls me ‘Bunny’,” she explained. “And then I have 365 — now less — days until I’m 40. My lovely year I was born.'' “My little pens that I love so and then, look how gorgeous this passport holder is!,” the reality star said, before adding, "A girl loves her sparkle!”

In the last 10 years, Khloe has seen many ups and downs. Talking about her love life, she got divorced from Lamar Odom. And later, she had an on-and-off relationship with Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children.

Thompson cheated on Khloe many times, and most recently, he fathered a son with another woman when he was in a relationship with Khloe.

Khloe welcomed a daughter, True Thompson, and a son, Tatum Thompson, 11 months with her ex-Thompson.

