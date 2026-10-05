/Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner: Avinash Mishra defeats Rithvik, Orry to clinch title, wins Rs 20 lakh

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has come to an end after a season packed with challenging stunts, intense tasks and high-pressure moments. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show saw contestants battle their fears and push their limits throughout the competition. As the grand finale brought the season to a close, Avinash Mishra emerged as the winner, defeating Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry to clinch the title.

Avinash Mishra crowned as winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Avinash Mishra has emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after making his way through a season filled with physically demanding and dangerous stunts. The actor defeated Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry in the finale to take home the coveted trophy. Avinash Mishra's victory came after he competed against a mix of returning contestants and newer faces during the latest edition of the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show.

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Apart from the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy, Mishra received ₹20 lakh as the cash prize. His winner's package also included a trip to Europe and a car. The three finalists were additionally presented with bikes. The win marks an important milestone in Mishra's television career. He became emotional while accepting the trophy from Rohit Shetty after his name was announced as the season's champion.

Rithvik Dhanjani secured the first runner-up position, while Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, finished as the second runner-up. The two had made it to the final stage of the competition alongside Mishra after a demanding run through the season. The finale followed the elimination of Harsh Gujral and Rubina Dilaik earlier in the episode, leaving five contestants competing for the final three spots before the deciding tasks.

All about Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, titled as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Darr Ka Naya Daur, is produced by Endemol Shine India in association with Banijay Asia. The season was filmed in Cape Town, hosted by Rohit Shetty and featured a range of height, water and machine-based challenges. The reality show, which was announced in May this year, concluded on October 4.