/Orry hints at exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after injury: 'Sometimes you have to accept defeat'

Orry, who has been taking on challenging stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi, has seemingly hinted at an emotional exit from the stunt-based reality show following an injury. The internet media personality shared a video of himself being helped by others after sustaining an injury during a task, leaving fans wondering if his journey on the show has come to an end.

Is Orry leaving the show?

Sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, Orry penned an emotional note about his journey and revealed that he gave the challenge his all. He wrote, “I gave it my all guys and I am sorry I don’t have more in me to give. Really wanted to do this for us all and for me. I never wanted to give up and I never aborted. I really did try but sometimes you have to accept defeat.”

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Orry further stressed the importance of prioritising health, adding, “Health always comes before everything. Wishing everyone the best.”

His words have sparked speculation among fans about whether the injury has forced him to bid farewell to his Khatron Ke Khiladi journey.

While Orry’s post appears to hint at an exit, he has not explicitly confirmed that he is leaving the show. His emotional message, however, suggests that the injury may have brought his stint on the reality show to an unexpected halt.

Orry's Instagram Story Photograph: (Instagram)

Also Read: Rohit Shetty reveals Khatron Ke Khiladi not cancelled

This is not the first time he has spoken about his Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 experience. Previously, he shared his thoughts through social media saying, "I’ve always believed it’s better to try and fail than to never try at all. I’ve failed more times than I can count, and I love to and I always encourage my friends to do things even if I know they’re going to fail .. because failure is on the path to success its a statistics game so you need to keep trying till you eventually win and I want us all to win."