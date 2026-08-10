/Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Molten wax stunt sparks fresh backlash after pellet-gun row

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is facing another wave of criticism, this time over a molten-wax stunt that has left viewers questioning how far the show should go in the name of entertainment. The backlash comes soon after the reality series faced a separate uproar over its pellet-gun challenge, putting the intensity of this season's stunts under renewed scrutiny.

Netizens' reaction to molten wax stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

The latest challenge has sparked anger among netizens, and many have taken to social media platforms to express their views. One user wrote, “What exactly are we calling brave here? Pouring molten wax onto 18-year-old bare hands isn’t a stunt; it’s unnecessary suffering dressed up as entertainment. At what point did the KKK decide that pain had to be part of the spectacle?”

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Another user wrote, "I can't explain in words how traumatised I was when I watched this. It kept haunting me for weeks. I even had temporary fear of wax & fire."

"It’s supposed to be a stunt show, not a spectacle of human suffering. A “pain auction” with pellet guns and hot wax on bare skin is just cruel and dehumanising. How did anyone think this was okay? #KKK15", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "@iamrohitshetty and KkK team, please stop this inhuman behavior.. this is just cruel and not a stunt anymore. Inducing pain is not cool and not worth watching."

Pellet-gun stunt called out by netizens

A "Pain Auction" task featured contestants standing as targets while being shot with rubber bullets/pellet guns, leaving actors like Gaurav Khanna severely bruised. Following this controversy, the show faced additional backlash for a subsequent hot-molten-wax endurance elimination task.

Contestants stood with their backs exposed (wearing only vests and spine guards) while a camouflaged shooter fired rubber bullets at them from close range. Shagun Sharma, Karan Wahi, and Vishal Aditya Singh suffered severe red marks and raw bruises across their backs. Gaurav later posted a video of his raw injuries on social media, labelling it his most painful experience ever and setting off intense viewer criticism.