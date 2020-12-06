Katy Perry opens up about being a new mom, complains about no sleep

Katy Perry is getting real about her life as a new mom. The 36-year-old singer opened up about motherhood during an event "Meditate America" on Thursday, telling celebrity guests Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness that a major "challenge" she's faced since welcoming 3-month-old daughter Daisy Dove has been catching up on sleep.

"I'm a new mother. My daughter — she's such a gift — but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep no matter how much support you have," she admitted. "But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go?"



Katy Perry can't stop gushing over the blanket that Taylor Swift gifted her daughter

Perry went on to credit transcendental meditation for helping her find time to take a break during the day. "There's been so many different ways TM has blessed me, but in this particular moment, as a new mother, I take 20 minutes," she said, adding that meditation gives her "the deepest rest" that she has been "desperate for as a reset."

The pop star welcomed Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August. The child is the first for Perry and second for Bloom, who also shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.



Katy Perry talks about being a working mother, a month after delivering baby girl

Bloom spoke about his daughter when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October, revealing that Daisy resembles a mixture of himself, his mother and Perry.



"She sort of looked a little bit like my mom so we got a little bit confused because Katy's breastfeeding this mini-me slash my mom," Bloom explained, before joking, "Who's she gonna look like next?"