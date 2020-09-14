Katy Perry can't stop gushing over the blanket that Taylor Swift gifted her daughter

Taylor Swift sent Katy Perry’s newborn daughter Daisy Dove Bloom a special gift. On Monday, the new mom shared photos of the embroidered pink blanket.



“Miss Daisy adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift, hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager,” Perry captioned the Instagram post, also sharing a close-up shot of the 'Baby Bloom' stitch.

The two have had a long-standing feud but in the recent past, both the singers have worked on their relationship and have now officially made amends.



Earlier this year, she talked about the feud, "It's hard for young girls grown up, [with] cliques and high school and pettiness and all that stuff, so now we're super friendly and I've always wanted the best for her and we can talk about the best we want for each other," she said. Last year, Perry appeared in Swift’s star-studded music video for 'You Need to Calm Down'.



Swift is not the first star to send Bloom and Perry's daughter a gift. Beyoncé also congratulated the singer with a stunning bouquet of white flowers, and Perry's American Idol judge, Lionel Richie, also sent over a cute unicorn bathrobe.