Katy Perry talks about being a working mother, a month after delivering baby girl

ANI Washington DC, USA Sep 27, 2020, 10.34 AM(IST)

Katy Perry Photograph:( Instagram )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Katy Perry and Bloom who serve as the Goodwill Ambassadors of UNICEF welcomed their girl child - Daisy Dove Bloom - in August.

A month after she gave birth to her first child, a baby girl with her fiance Orlando Bloom, singer Katy Perry on Friday opened up about being a working mother.

The 'Daisies' singer took to Twitter to talk about working while raising her child simultaneously. She began by stating that the popular mindset that "being a mom isn`t a full-time job" is actually a "popular misconception."

"Popular misconception: being a mom isn`t a full-time job," she tweeted. Perry went on to talk about the same in a series of other tweets and said that when a mother returns to work, she has actually returned from another "full-time job of being a mom" and not from "time off."

×

"Part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it`s not like they been coming from months of "time off..." she`s coming from a full-time job... of being a mom, lol," she tweeted.

×

"Part 3: call your mom and tell her you to love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!," another tweet by the singer said.

×
×

She ended the series of tweets by stating she loves her job."Part 4. I love my job," she tweeted.Perry and Bloom who serve as the Goodwill Ambassadors of UNICEF welcomed their girl child - Daisy Dove Bloom - in August.

Topics