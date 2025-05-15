Published: May 15, 2025, 11:30 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 11:30 IST

Story highlights Sonu Nigam finds respite as the Karnataka High Court dismisses the FIR filed after allegations arose from his statements made at a concert in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka High Court has accepted singer Sonu Nigam's petition to remove the recent FIR filed against him after a complaint by Dharmaraj A, President of the Bengaluru District Unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), for the singer's comments during his Bengaluru concert.

The incident occurred during a concert held on April 25th at East Point College of Engineering and Technology. According to the complaint, the controversy began when a student in the audience requested Nigam to perform a Kannada song.

In response, he allegedly remarked, "Kannada, Kannada, Kannada... this is exactly why the incident happened in Pahalgam," referring to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

After facing backlash on social media, the singer released a statement and clarified his comments, saying via an Instagram post, “There’s nothing like that. Everywhere, there are 4-5 such bad people, no matter which state they’re from. But it’s very important to remind them that you cannot let them threaten you, to make you sing. The whole world is doing it with love. When I come, I bring a one-hour set of Kannada songs. But for those who provoke others, it’s very important to stop them right away," he said.

