Contrary to rumours, Kanye West and Bianca Censori are not getting divorced. Rumours were rife that the couple were headed for a divorce days after their red carpet appearance at the Grammys 2025 created quite a stir for Bianca's choice of clothing.

Advertisment



The couple's long-time representative Milo Yiannopoulos confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the two are still together and news around their divorce is nothing rumours spread by tabloids and gossip columns.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are not divorcing

On Thursday, February 13, the rep revealed, "Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine's Day together." The rep also said that any such news in the future should not be bought unless it was coming from the rapper and model themselves and not from "unsourced rumor in the tabloid press."

Advertisment

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's shocking appearance on Grammys red carpet leads to hilarious reactions on the Internet



Yiannopoulos stressed that he has "lost track" of the times the press wrongly reported West and Censori's separation. The divorce news was first reported by The Daily Mail earlier on Friday. The outlet claimed a source close to the rapper stated that the couple is headed for a split.



The report also claimed that the legal filing of their divorce is expected to be revealed in the coming days. News also stated that the couple had reached out to their respective attorneys in the wake of the controversies surrounding the Yeezy founder.

Bianca Censori appears fully covered in first appearance since nude Grammys dress

Kanye's rants on Twitter

Advertisment



The last few weeks have been tough on the couple. On February 2, the couple drew attention on the Grammys red carpet, where Censori left nothing for imagination in a sheer see-through dress with nothing underneath. The dress caused backlash online.



It was later cleared that Censori's controversial look was meant to replicate the cover of West's recent collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign (as Y$), Vultures 1. As a result, people started hurling accusations at the rapper for using his wife as a promotional object.

Kanye West back on X three days after anti-Semitic post went viral, deletes controversial posts

Their rep shut down the allegation, saying, "There is a person controlling what Bianca Censori wears. The name of that person is Bianca Censori," to The Hollywood Reporter.

West also drew criticism after he went on a social media rant last week posting a series of anti-semitic, homophobic and misogynist comments. He deleted the posts from his X (Twitter) account after the backlash.