Kandahar teaser: Ali Fazal unveils teaser of his next Hollywood film co-starring Gerard Butler

Not just in Bollywood, but Ali Fazal has proven himself in Hollywood with his commendable performances. Fazal, who has previously starred in Hollywood films such as Death on the Nile, co-starring Gal Gadot, and Victoria & Abdul, among others, will next be seen in Kandahar.



On Thursday, Fazal shared the teaser of his upcoming action thriller, which also stars Scottish actor Gerard Butler and Travis Fimmel in the lead roles.

Ali took to his Twitter account and shared a teaser. "Watch the tease before the bang for my explosive action thriller, Kandahar. You’ll get an idea of what's about to hit and what's about to miss. just biking through the valley here. Exclusively in theatres on May 26th."



The teaser is set in Afghanistan and revolves around the CIA agent played by Gerard, his secret mission is exposed, and now he's finding a way out of the territory. The short teaser is full of chase scenes, action, and politics.



Watch the teaser here.

The film’s synopsis reads, "Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), an undercover CIA operative, is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down."



The film, which is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, also stars Navid Negahban, Elnaaz Norouzi,

Olivia-Mai Barrett, and Nina Toussaint-White are in the lead roles. Reportedly, Ali is playing an antagonist in the film.