In pics: Ali Fazal, Guneet Monga's fan moment with Tom Cruise at Oscar nominees luncheon

Ali Fazal caught up with Oscar nominees Tom Cruise, Steven Guneet Monga, MM Keeravani, Shaunak Sen, and others earlier this week at the Oscar nominees luncheon. Fazal is a member of the academy and marked his presence at the prestigious Osccar luncheon where he interacted with the Indian nominees of the year. This year the Oscars have a record number of films nominated from India, including Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes, RRR being nominated for original song and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers directed by Kartiki Gonsalves nominated in the documentary short category.



Ali took to social media to share photos with not just Monga and Sen but also the likes of Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise and Colin Farell.



"Cuz we just hanging with OGs !! So blessed to have been in a room full of great talent. And to cheer for our country’s biggest achievements and potential wins for #Allthatbreathes #TheElephantwhisperer #RRR AT THE OSCARS this year." tweeted Ali as he shared a few snaps from the luncheon.

Ali Fazal was elected as a member of the Academy in 2018, back then making him one of the youngest members from India to be a part of the organisation.

MM Keeravani, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen attend Oscar Nominees Luncheon with Tom Cruise, Spielberg



The Oscar luncheon was attended by Hollywood big wigs including international superstar, Tom Cruise. Ali who is in LA as part of his work commitments joined the talented bunch and extended his cheer for the Indian films nominated at the award this year.



Ali expressed, “It was great to be there alongside Shaunak and Guneet as a representative of Indian cinema. All That Breathes is one of the most iconic films I have seen in the recent past and to be there to see the film and our cinema being celebrated was truly a proud moment”.



Guneet Monga, a winner of 2019 Oscar, has been nominated for the documentary short The Elephant Whisperers in the Best Documentary short category this year.



Monga took to social media to share photos with the Indian contingent as well as Spielberg and Cruise. Monga captioned the post as, "In top company with the mavericks of cinema, everything everywhere all at once. "