WATCH: Dick Van Dyke unmasked as 'Gnome' in latest episode of The Masked Singer

American entertainer and actor Dick Van Dyke recently proved that he is as active as ever at the age of 97. He was the latest celebrity to be unveiled as the 'Gnome' in the premiere episode of the ninth season of the popular reality show The Masked Singer. The video of the big reveal was released by the show's official social media accounts. You can watch it below. The reveal is being said to be the greatest in the US edition of the show. Van Dyke was singing Frank Sinatra's 'When You’re Smiling' song when he was unmasked. His appearance inspired cheers and hoots among the audience.

Host Nick Cannon said, "This is the most seasoned and most decorated we’ve had on our show, ladies and gentlemen."

Van Dyke joked, "It was really dark in there. …I couldn’t see anything."

Van Dyke is best known for the sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, and movies like Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and The Comic. He is a winner of five Emmys, a Golden Globe, a Tony, and a Grammy Award. He is missing only an Oscar to become an EGOT winner. His career has spanned over seven decades in film, TV, and theatre.

The Masked Singer originated in South Korea (as The King of Mask Singer) and has since been adapted in various countries around the world, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and many others. The basic premise of the show involves a group of celebrities wearing elaborate costumes and masks to conceal their identities as they compete against one another in a singing competition. Each week, the contestants perform and a panel of judges, as well as the studio audience, vote for their favorite performances. The contestant with the lowest number of votes is then unmasked and revealed to the audience and the judges.

The show has gained popularity for its unique and creative costumes, as well as the suspense of guessing the identities of the celebrity contestants. Many well-known singers, actors, and athletes have appeared on the show, making it extremely popular.

