Kamal Haasan shares poster of his 232nd flick, slated for summer 2021

Veteran actor and film personality Kamal Haasan has created a buzz on social media by sharing the poster of a new movie titled ’Yevanendru Ninaithai’. Produced by his home banner Raaj kamal films international, this flick which mark’s Kamal Haasan’s 232nd is to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. This is Kanagaraj’s fourth film and he had also most recently directed Vijay’s Master. The Music score for the film would be by Anirudh Ravichander.

Announcing the flick with Kanagaraj, Kamal had tweeted “Another journey begins”, with a picture that depicted a collage of the actor that was designed by arranging weapons that included assault rifles, pistols, bullets etc.. By the look of it, it seems this would be an action-oriented film and the poster which sported a bright red background had the words “Once upon a time there lived a ghost” written in bold.

Kanagaraj had tweeted, “Aandavarukku Nandri” which translates to thank god, but is also a fancy way of thanking Kamal Haasan, as his fans regard him as ‘Aandavar’ (god). Lokesh has always been vocal about his admiration for the veteran actor who has entertained the masses for over six decades.

While fans are eager to catch a glimpse of their multi-talented icon on the silver screen, the time mentioned on the poster has also led to many questions being raised. Curiously, 2021 is also the crucial Assembly election year in Tamil Nadu. Currently, it is unclear if the poster is referring to a 2021 summer release or whether the unit would be commencing filming at that point in time. However, with Haasan’s party having contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it is only natural that their two-and-a-half year old Political outfit ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’ is expected to contest the elections.

Haasan has been actively commenting on contemporary issues and taking pot-shots at the central and state governments over their functioning and handling of various issues. In 2019, both Kamal Haasan and Rajinkanth had hinted about a possibility of them joining hands in their political journey. Hassan is also part of the Shankar-directed big-budget film Indian 2 and another project Thalaivan Irukkindran, which is said to be a sequel. Hassan is also busy with helming the fourth season of TV reality show Big boss.

Currently, Lokesh Kanagaraj is awaiting the release of Master, which is his maiden venture with actor Vijay. The film was set to hit the screens in summer this year, but had to be indefinitely postponed owing to the lockdown.

Kamal Haasan was last seen on the large screen in spy-thriller Vishwaroopam 2.