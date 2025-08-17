K-pop idol Jackson Wang hospitalised, fan sign event cancelled

Singer Jackson Wang, who gained recognition after he was part of the K-pop boy band GOT7, is on a roll after he recently released his album Magic Man 2. However, the idol who is busy and is packed with a schedule came to an abrupt halt after he was immediately rushed to the hospital. The emergency led to the cancellation of his fan sign event at the last moment, reportedly.

Agency issues statement, fans express concern for Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang's Team Wang took to their Instagram handle and shared an update in the stories and wrote, "We're so sorry to let you know that today's MUSIC KOREA Fan Sign Event has to be cancelled. Jackson was taken to the emergency room at midnight yesterday due to sudden food poisoning and needs time to rest and recover under medical care. We know how much everyone was looking forward to this special moment, and we truly apologise for the disappointment".

"Our team, together with the MUSIC KOREA, is already working on arranging a new date for the fan sign, as well as solutions to make it up to everyone affected. We'll be sharing details very soon. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued love for Jackson", the agency stated.

Soon, after the news spread, fans took to social media platforms to express concern for the idol, and one user wrote, "Get well soon, my talented one. Take care of your health. I'm worried. I'm always worried.#GetWellSoonJackson". Another user wrote, "Take care and rest well, Jackson. Hope you feel better soon, sending lots of love, we’re all praying for your fast recovery @JacksonWang852."

All about Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang gained recognition after he made his debut in the South Korean boy band Got7 under the agency JYP Entertainment in 2014. In 2017, he founded the Chinese record label Team Wang and is serving as the creative director and lead designer for its subsidiary fashion brand Team Wang Design.