/K-pop group ONEUS to leave RBW Entertainment; agency issues statement

Renowned K-pop boy group ONEUS, formed by RBW Entertainment, which made their debut in 2019, will reportedly be leaving the agency. The report suggests that the agency even issued a statement and revealed the future activities of the group and more details. Let's delve into it to know more.

RBW issues statement over ONEUS leaving

As per the report of The Chosun Daily, the agency RBW stated in an official statement, "We have thoroughly discussed future activities with the ONEUS members, and as a result, we have mutually agreed to terminate the exclusive contracts with all five members by the end of February 2026."

The agency further stated, "Separately from the termination of the exclusive contracts, we and the members have agreed that ONEUS should continue its value and identity and have decided to continue group activities under the name ONEUS in the future. We have a plan to actively cooperate on all necessary matters for the team's activities so that the members can continue their bond with TUMOON fans as ONEUS in any environment."

“We deeply appreciate the ONEUS members for their meaningful growth alongside us, and we ask for your continued interest and support for the five members who will continue as 'ONEUS' in the future,” they concluded.

All about ONEUS

ONEUS consists of five members: Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong and Xion. The group originally had six members, including Ravn, who left in October 2022. The group released their debut extended play, Light Us, on January 9, 2019.