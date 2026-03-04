/K-pop girl group 2NE1's Park Bom claims of being used as a cover up for member's alleged drug abuse



South Korean singer Park Bom, best known as the member of the girl group 2NE1, is grabbing headlines once again for all the wrong reasons. The idol has claimed that she was made as a cover-up for the fellow member's alleged drug abuse. Let's delve in to know which member Park Bom is accusing.

Which member of 2NE1 is being accused by Park Bom for alleged drug abuse?

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Park Bom wrote a lengthy note stating, "I am writing this to share the

Add WION as a Preferred Source

truth with you.Sandara Park was caught in a drug case and, to cover it up, made Park Bom into a drug addict. I hope YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun-suk [the founder of YG Entertainment], Teddy [a music producer] and Lee Chae-rin [2NE1 member CL] will stop reporting to the authorities that Park Bom used more than the prescribed amount of a drug she has not taken in nearly 30 years", as per the report of Korea JoongAng Daily.

However, Sandra Park has reportedly stated to YTN Star that Park Bom's claims are 'groundless'.

As per reports, in 2014, it was released to the public that Park had been under investigation for drug smuggling through international mail in the past.

A package, sent by family members residing in the United States to her, residing in South Korea, was stopped at Incheon International Airport's customs. Park was put under investigation but was never charged. Bom has not been participating in 2NE1's activities since her hiatus, which was announced in August last year due to health reasons.

All about Park Bom

Park began her musical career in 2006 under YG Entertainment, featuring on singles released by label mates Big Bang, Lexy, and Masta Wu. In 2009, she made her debut as the main vocalist of 2NE1.

Following 2NE1's disbandment in 2016, Park left her group's agency, YG Entertainment, in November 2016.