K-pop boy group WINNER member Song Mino injured in car accident

South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter Song Mino, better known by the stage name Mino, is also a part of the boy group Winner, led by agency YG Entertainment, and has reportedly been involved in a car accident. Soon after the news spread like wildfire, it sparked concern among fans, and they are waiting to hear updates from their favourite idol.

Song Mino's involvement in an accident sparks concern among fans

According to several South Korean media outlets, Mino was in a car accident last month while riding a taxi near Dapsimni Station in Yongdap-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul. Although the accident was not serious, as per reports, Song Mino had visited a hospital as a precaution in case of any aftereffects.

Fan pages of Winner have also been updated about the accident and his health status. One user wrote, "Mino was in a car accident on June 14th while riding a taxi. Although not a major accident, Mino went to the hospital and received treatment. Be well, Mino".

Another user wrote, "WINNER Song Minho was in a car accident on June 14 while traveling by taxi. It was not a big accident, but Song Minho reportedly visited the hospital in preparation for possible aftereffects.

All about Song Mino

Song Mino joined YG Entertainment, leading to his debut in 2014 with the boy band Winner, formed through the Mnet survival program WIN: Who Is Next. Alongside label-mate Bobby, he is also part of the hip-hop duo MOBB, formed in September 2016. As a solo artist, Mino first gained recognition as a contestant in the rap-survival program, Show Me the Money 4, where he finished as the series runner-up and became the best-selling artist in the show's history with his single, Fear.