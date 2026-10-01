/K-pop boy band WINNER’s Mino sentenced to one year, suspended for two, over military service violations

South Korean boy group member Song Mino is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The K-pop idol is now in legal soup after being sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years, after finding him guilty of violating the Military Service Act.

Song Mino convicted of violating military service law

As per several Korean media outlets, Mino could be required to complete another 102 days of alternative military service after receiving a suspended prison sentence for violating Korea's Military Service Act. An official from the Military Manpower Administration told Xportnews that Mino would have to serve again for the number of days he was absent without authorisation if the court ruling becomes final.

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In addition, the Seoul Western District Court reportedly sentenced Mino to one year in prison, suspended for two years, after finding him guilty of violating the Military Service Act. The ruling is from the first trial and has not yet been finalised.

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The official stated, "If the ruling is finalised, he will have to serve again for the number of days he was absent from duty." The official who was responsible for supervising Mino's service at the time and was tried alongside him received a 10-month prison term, suspended for two years. Prosecutors said Mino was absent without authorisation for 102 of approximately 430 required workdays. If the ruling is upheld and becomes final, he is therefore expected to be required to complete 102 additional days of service.

Song Mino's service in the military

Song Mino was enlisted on March 24, 2023, and his role was an alternative social service agent assigned to public facilities in Seoul's Mapo District (assigned due to health reasons like herniated disc). He was accused of having 102 unauthorised absences out of roughly 430 required workdays between March 2023 and December 2024.

All about Song Mino

Song Mino aka Song Min Ho is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, producer and member of the K-pop boy band WINNER. He made his debut in the ballad group BoM in 2011 under the stage name Tagoon before joining YG Entertainment.