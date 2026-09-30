/India’s Oscar entry Gondhal honoured by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

The team of Gondhal, India's official submission for the 99th Academy Awards, was honoured by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a special meeting celebrating the film's journey from Maharashtra to the international stage.

Gondhal honoured by Maharashtra CM

The interaction was initiated by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), and led by Ameet Satam, President of BJP Mumbai. Writer-director-producer Santosh Davakhar and producer Diksha Davakhar attended the meeting along with actors Kishore Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh and Yogesh Sohoni. Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of FWICE, as well as IFTDA members Nishant Ujwal and Swapna Waghmare Joshi, were also present.

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About Gondhal

Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, Gondhal is a psychological thriller inspired by the centuries-old Maharashtrian ritual of the same name. The film does not merely use the traditional ritual as a backdrop but makes it central to its story.

It unfolds over a single night, gradually turning into an intense psychological exploration of relationships, concealed truths and human conflict. Ishita Deshmukh, Kishore Kadam and Yogesh Sohoni headline the cast.

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Gondhal aims to connect its anchored story to a wider audience by combining Maharashtrian cultural elements with themes of trust, betrayal, and emotional vulnerability.

Gondhal's journey

The film's Oscar selection comes after a notable run on the festival circuit. Santosh Davakhar won the Silver Peacock Award for Best Director at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Gondhal also received the FIPRESCI Award at the Bengaluru International Film Festival.

Speaking about the honour, Santosh Davakhar said, “It was a privilege to meet the Honourable Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji at such an important moment in Gondhal’s journey. For a Marathi film to represent India at the Academy Awards is a matter of immense pride, and this recognition strengthens our belief that stories rooted in our culture can resonate across the world. We hope Gondhal continues to carry the spirit of Maharashtra and Indian cinema to audiences across the globe.”