/Nayyi Navelli trailer out: Yami Gautam's new bride brings a supernatural twist to family drama | Watch

The trailer for Nayyi Navelli is out, offering a glimpse into a quirky family story. Yami Gautam Dhar leads the film as Mohini, a new bride whose arrival at the Awasthi family appears to bring more mystery than anyone anticipated.



Set in Meerut, the film is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, Nayyi Navelli also features Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori in key roles.

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Nayyi Navelli trailer

The trailer begins by introducing the Awasthi family and their new bahu, Mohini. What initially appears to be a regular family setup, everyday chaos gradually develops into something much more unusual.

The trailer hints at secrets that go beyond the walls of the family home. Combining humour, mystery, fantasy and action, the film promises a larger-than-life entertainer.

Speaking about the film, director Balaji Mohan said, “What makes Nayyi Navelli special to me is that it starts with a family that feels instantly relatable, with all the quirks, opinions and madness you’d recognise from any family, and then takes things somewhere completely unexpected that will leave you pleasantly surprised.”

He added, “We have a fantastic ensemble, with everyone bringing something unique to the mix, while Yami brings warmth, mystery and mischief to Mohini. We’ve taken these household dynamics and given them a larger-than-life spin while keeping the humour intact throughout, and I am excited for audiences to experience my first Hindi film and this epic, fantastical world on the big screen this Dussehra.”

Yami Gautam Dhar on playing Mohini

Yami Gautam Dhar, who plays Mohini, said, “What drew me to Mohini is that she is never quite what you expect. There’s a warmth and familiarity to her, but also a mystery that slowly reveals itself. Nayyi Navelli gave me the opportunity to explore a character that moves seamlessly between family, humour, emotion, fantasy and action, while still staying rooted at heart.”

She further added, “It was a wonderful experience working with Balaji sir, Aanand sir, Himanshu, the team at Colour Yellow and Amazon MGM Studios. I’m really excited for audiences to meet Mohini this Dussehra and discover her for themselves.”

The film features music by G. V. Prakash Kumar and is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow.