/Alia Bhatt joins global stars for The Earthshot Prize 2026 awards night in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt will be among the leading names from the worlds of film, music, sport and entertainment coming together in Mumbai for The Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Night.
The actor, producer and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt will present one of the five Earthshot Prize awards at the ceremony, which will bring together 5,000 guests to celebrate people and organisations working on solutions to some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.
Alia will join the likes of Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and British actress and musician Simone Ashley, among other presenters and special guests. The evening will be hosted by Karan Johar, with more names expected to join the celebrations.
For Alia, the evening will be an opportunity to celebrate the people behind the ideas and solutions driving environmental action around the world.
Alia Bhatt said: “The Earthshot Prize is really about hope… but hope that comes with ideas, action and people who are finding new ways forward. That’s what makes it so inspiring to be a part of. There are people across the world doing incredible work to protect and repair our planet, often in ways we may never have imagined. And to have Mumbai bring all these people together feels very special. I’m proud that India gets to be part of this moment, and I’m really looking forward to celebrating the people behind these solutions and the work they’re doing for all of us.”
The 2026 Awards Night will mark the first time event streamed globally on Prime Video, with audiences in more than 240 countries and territories able to watch the celebration in more than 40 languages.
About The Earthshot Prize
Founded by Prince William and incubated in The Royal Foundation in 2020 for a year before becoming an independent organisation, The Earthshot Prize is the world’s most prestigious environmental award designed to identify, back and celebrate groundbreaking leadership in environmental action.
Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot, which united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon, The Earthshot Prize is designed to mobilise a decade of action for the planet. The five challenges are: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean Our Air; Revive Our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free World; and Fix Our Climate.
The Earthshot Prize aims to turn the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism by championing inspiring leadership and helping to scale incredible cutting-edge solutions. It will discover 50 Winners over 10 years with the power to repair the planet.