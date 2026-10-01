/Alia Bhatt joins global stars for The Earthshot Prize 2026 awards night in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt will be among the leading names from the worlds of film, music, sport and entertainment coming together in Mumbai for The Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Night.



The actor, producer and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt will present one of the five Earthshot Prize awards at the ceremony, which will bring together 5,000 guests to celebrate people and organisations working on solutions to some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.



Alia will join the likes of Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and British actress and musician Simone Ashley, among other presenters and special guests. The evening will be hosted by Karan Johar, with more names expected to join the celebrations.



For Alia, the evening will be an opportunity to celebrate the people behind the ideas and solutions driving environmental action around the world.



Alia Bhatt said: “The Earthshot Prize is really about hope… but hope that comes with ideas, action and people who are finding new ways forward. That’s what makes it so inspiring to be a part of. There are people across the world doing incredible work to protect and repair our planet, often in ways we may never have imagined. And to have Mumbai bring all these people together feels very special. I’m proud that India gets to be part of this moment, and I’m really looking forward to celebrating the people behind these solutions and the work they’re doing for all of us.”