Justin Bieber reveals he has been battling Lyme disease as he writes 'It's been a rough couple of years'

The latest trending story from Hollywood will rather shock you as pop star Justin Bieber recently revealed that he has been battling Lyme disease. This comes merely days after he released his new single ‘Yummy’ that is already on top of the music charts for this week.

As for the revelation by the star, in an Instagram post, Justin Bieber wrote that “it’s been a rough couple years but [I’m] getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.”

He further wrote, "While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like (expletive), on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health."

"You can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!!," he wrote as he ended the note.

For those unversed, Lyme disease is transmitted by Ixodes ticks, also known as deer ticks. Lyme can cause flu-like conditions, neurological problems, joint pain and other symptoms.

While the music sensation said in his post that Lyme disease is incurable, in majority cases the disease is said to be successfully treated with antibiotics.

Justin Bieber also plans to talk about his health issues in detail so that people are made more aware of this disease. He revealed that he will discuss battling the tick-borne infection on his upcoming YouTube docu-series titled ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’. It is scheduled to debut on January 27. The show will be divided in 10 episodes and will follow the music star while he creates his new album.