Justin Bieber cancels US leg of his world tour days after he is diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Justin Bieber has postponed the rest of the US leg of his 'Justice' world tour days after he revealed his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The singer was scheduled to perform across the US as part of his world tour. Bieber has previously postponed two of his New York City shows owing to his health condition.



"In light of Justin's ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed," read a statement on the official Instagram account for the Justice World Tour.



The statement further said that Bieber "continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer."



He is scheduled to perform in New Delhi, India in October this year as part of the same world tour.



The post was captioned, "With a heavy heart, it saddens us to make this announcement about the #justicetour. We are sending you lots of love and prayers for a speedy recovery we are always here cheering you on @justinbieber."

Details on rescheduled US dates will be made public shortly.

The singer first revealed his diagnosis on June 10. In a video post on Instagram, Bieber said, "Hey everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."



"As you can see, this eye is not blinking," he continued before he winked his other eye. "I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face."

"I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them," he explained. "This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down and I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do."

Apart from facial paralysis, a person suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome can also face hearing loss. The syndrome requires prompt treatment so it does not become permanent.

