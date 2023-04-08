Johnny Depp-starrer Jeanne du Barry's Maiwenn sued for assaulting journalist

French actress-director Maiwenn, who has helmed Johnny Depp's Jeanne du Barry which is set to open the upcoming Cannes film festival, has reportedly landed in some legal trouble. According to reports, she is being sued by Edwy Plenel, the editor-in-chief of Mediapart magazine, for allegedly attacking him at a restaurant.

Plenel filed a police complaint against the director on March 7, accusing her of aggression and assault. In the complaint, the journalist alleged that Maiwenn assaulted him in late February when he was eating at a restaurant in the posh seventh arrondissement of Paris.

Plenel says Maiwenn allegedly came to his table and grabbed him by his hair before spitting in his face without saying a word and then storming out of the venue, leaving him "traumatised by the incident".

While the police complaint was filed a month ago, it leaked online on Friday, just a day after the organisers of the Cannes Film Festival announced that Maiwenn's film is going to open its 76th edition.

For those unaware, Mediapart had published a series of bombshell stories about Maiwenn's ex-husband Luc Besson, with whom she shares a daughter, Shanna Besson.

Depp will be playing French King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry. Meanwhile, Maiwenn will play the role of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's greatest love whom he brought into the Versailles palace to live near him even though she was not a noble, in the film.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE