John Lithgow has big shoes to fill. The actor is all set to play Albus Dumbledore in the new Harry Potter series, which is based on JK Rowling's novels of the same name. While the actor has earned critical acclaim for his roles in shows and films like Interstellar and The Crown, Potter heads are sceptical over his casting as Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series.



The late actor Michael Gambon famously played the character in the Harry Potter films.



Now, Lithgow has responded to the fans, stating that he may not be an 'Englishman,' but has played the role of the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Winston Churchill in one of his shows.

'Played Winston Churchill and did just fine'

While talking on BBC's One Show, Lithgow said, "I will be following the great Michael Gambon. I'm not an Englishman, although I've played one on TV," he said on BBC's The One Show. "I remind everyone that I did play Winston Churchill on The Crown and did just fine."



The actor assured fans that he was the best choice for the role. "But yes, I mean, it's an enormous thrill. But I know there were plenty of people appalled that an American should be hired to play the ultimate English wizard. But, I will do my best," added John as quoted by Deadline.

Earlier in March, the actor had opened up about his character of Dumbledore and said that he doesn't believe that it's going to be a hard job for him.

"You know, Dumbledore is -- he's kind of the nuclear weapon. He only goes on very, very occasionally. And I think that -- I don't think it's gonna be that hard a job, and, we'll just go back and forth," said John while talking to hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.

Recently, the makers announced other cast members who will be playing key roles in the series. Janet McTeer is cast as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Actor Richard Harris had initially played the role of Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and The Chamber of Secrets, he died at age 72 in 2002. It was later taken over by the actor Michael Gambon who later gained fame among the masses for his role. He played Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Goblet of Fire, Order of Phoenix, The Half-Blood Prince, The Deathly Hallows -- Part 1 and The Deathly Hallows -- Part 2.

Jude Law played a younger version of the Hogwarts dean in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and The Secrets of Dumbledore.

