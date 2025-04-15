Who Is Playing What? Harry Potter Series Cast Announced

The much-anticipated Harry Potter TV series has announced its cast for key adult roles, ending months of speculation and fan theories.

John Lithgow

John Lithgow will portray Albus Dumbledore, a role previously played by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the original films.

Janet McTeer

Janet McTeer has been cast as Minerva McGonagall. Previously, this role was played by the late actress Maggie Smith in the Harry Potter movies.

Paapa Essiedu

Paapa Essiedu will take on the role of Severus Snape, famously portrayed by Alan Rickman.

Photo Credit : X

Nick Frost

Nick Frost is set to play Rubeus Hagrid, despite previously denying rumors of his casting

Luke Thallon

Luke Thallon has been cast as Professor Quirinus Quirrel, taking over from David Thewlis, who played the role in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Paul Whitehouse

Paul Whitehouse is returning to the Harry Potter world, and this time he will play Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filch. Previously, he played the role of Sir Cadogan in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.