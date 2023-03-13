Jimmy Kimmel calls RRR a 'Bollywood movie' at Oscars 2023, Twitter schools him

Oscars 2023 host Jimmy Kimmel was schooled on Twitter on Monday when he called RRR a 'Bollywood movie' during his opening monologue. Netizens took to Twitter to point out that RRR was a Telugu language film and not a Bollywood film- a term often used for cinema made in Mumbai which is primarily in Hindi. Kimmel mentioned RRR as a Bollywood film while he was pushed out of the stage by enthusiastic dancers performing the signature Naatu Naatu step.



On Sunday night, RRR movie's song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song category. The song's composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose went up on stage to pick the golden statue.



Fans of RRR, meanwhile, were not happy with Kimmel for generalizing the Indian film as a Bollywood film.



One user commented, “RRR is South Indian cinema, a Telugu film, Tollywood. Not Bollywood, as some Oscar's ppl might be saying!” As another person tweeted out, “India has different film industries for different languages…Bollywood means Hindi language film industry…since Hindi is the most spoken language in India Bollywood is more popular..RRR is a Telugu language film from south part of India (sic).”