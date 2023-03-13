Jimmy Kimmel calls RRR a 'Bollywood movie' at Oscars 2023, Twitter schools him
Oscars 2023 host Jimmy Kimmel was called out on Twitter after he referred to Telugu film RRR as a 'Bollywood Movie' during his opening monologue.
Oscars 2023 host Jimmy Kimmel was schooled on Twitter on Monday when he called RRR a 'Bollywood movie' during his opening monologue. Netizens took to Twitter to point out that RRR was a Telugu language film and not a Bollywood film- a term often used for cinema made in Mumbai which is primarily in Hindi. Kimmel mentioned RRR as a Bollywood film while he was pushed out of the stage by enthusiastic dancers performing the signature Naatu Naatu step.
On Sunday night, RRR movie's song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song category. The song's composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose went up on stage to pick the golden statue.
Fans of RRR, meanwhile, were not happy with Kimmel for generalizing the Indian film as a Bollywood film.
One user commented, “RRR is South Indian cinema, a Telugu film, Tollywood. Not Bollywood, as some Oscar's ppl might be saying!” As another person tweeted out, “India has different film industries for different languages…Bollywood means Hindi language film industry…since Hindi is the most spoken language in India Bollywood is more popular..RRR is a Telugu language film from south part of India (sic).”
Ooh... #Oscars just love controversies and conflicts. Referring to #RRR as a Bollywood film even after hearing that the creators are promoting it as an Indian film for months.— उज्जल | UJJAL (@beujjal) March 13, 2023
India has different film industries for different languages...bollywood means hindi language film industry...since hindi is the most spoken language in india bollywood is more popular..rrr is a telugu language film from south part of india— gulabi gutthu (@united_TFI_fan) March 13, 2023
Jimmy Kimmel calls RRR is a Bollywood movie.😅 Who's trolling who? https://t.co/yh6TBxjyMq— 🇮🇳 (@saketjaiswal_sj) March 13, 2023
The song Naatu Naatu was also performed at the awards ceremony as singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairav took to stage to sing it for the audience. The performance also had a bunch of energetic dancers dancing to the beats of the song. Naatu Naatu was presented by Deepika Padukone on stage.
Besides ‘Naatu Naatu,’ other Indian contenders at the Oscars this year were Shaunak Sen’s documentary feature All That Breathes, which lost out to Navalny, and the Kartiki Gonsalves-directed documentary short The Elephant Whisperers, which walked away with the golden statuette in the category.
