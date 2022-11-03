Jennifer Lawrence not a part of Adam McKay's 'Bad Blood' because of this actress

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence is no longer a part of Adam McKay’s ‘Bad Blood’. The project based on the writer’s take on Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud controversy is now on a lookout for a leading actor.

This comes after Jennifer Lawrence told a The NYT journalist that she made up her mind after she saw Amanda Seyfried play Holmes in the Hulu limited series ‘The Dropout’. The actress said, “I thought she was terrific.” and added, “I was like, ‘Yeah, we don’t need to redo that.’ She did it.” The actress also happened to be a producer on the project.

McKay is writing and directing while Jennifer Larence was acting and producing. The two have previously appeared together in Oscar-nominated film ‘Don’t Look Up’ in which she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet.

Bad Blood also has Mckay as producer alongside Kevin Messick, Justine Polsky and Will Ferrell, with Apple Studios producing in association with Legendary Pictures.

The feature would profile Elizabeth Holmes as she built a billion dollar fortune for herself. It’s based on Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist John Carreyrou’s 2018 book ‘Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup’. The book explores Holmes’ rise and fall, as well as the greed within, and perils, of Silicon Valley’s hustle and hype culture.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence has her latest film ‘Causeway’ to start streaming on Apple on November 4.