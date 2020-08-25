Jennifer Garner sobs as she finishes binge-watching hit sitcom 'The Office'

Jennifer Garner has done the most relatable thing -- she cried as she watched the ending of the hit show ‘The Office’. Sharing a video with her fans and followers, the Hollywood actress was seen finishing up The Office and ending up in tears.

She captioned her post: "My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through 'How to Behave as Grownups', aka #TheOffice. Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard. When I realized I'd accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too."

In her video, the actress was spotted wearing a Dunder Mifflin shirt, which she used to wipe away her tears.

"You'll never guess what show my kids and I have watched an episode a day of throughout quarantine...," Jennifer began her voice-over. "Guess what? We finished it and I guess that it gave me some really great feelings."

She then made fun of herself for breaking down like this and before wrapping the video said that everyone must watch the show if they haven’t already and called it “wonderful”.

Soon after the video made it to Instagram, ‘The Office’ actress Jenna Fischer who plays Pam Beesly on the show wrote, "Oh Lady!! This is the sweetest and most wonderful post. Sending you lots of love and if you want to start over @angelakinsey and I are re-watching for the podcast. We are in the middle of Season 3 and have major feelings about lots of moments."

Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley replied, "Oh my LORD this is the best thing EVER. Thank you."

