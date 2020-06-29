'The Office', 'Scrubs' and other popular shows pull down episodes over racist content

The Simpsons

Animated Series 'The Simpsons' will no more use white actors to voice the non-white characters. In a brief statement issued by the show producers, saying, ''Moving forward, ‘The Simpsons' will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters,''. As this, all comes after actor Hank Azaria said that he would no longer voice the coloured character named Apu after voicing it for 30 years. The character has been criticized for its negative portrayal of Indian-Americans.

(Photograph:Twitter)