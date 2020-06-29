'The Office', 'Scrubs' and other popular shows pull down episodes over racist content
The number of shows that have shown racist content over the years is being pulled down by channels and OTT platforms in response to the ongoing protests against racism across the USA, following the death of George Floyd.
The Office
American sitcom 'The Office' creator Greg Daniels has removed a racist scene amid the ongoing black lives matter protests. A scene from the hit show that featured a character showing up in blackface has been edited out to avoid any kind of racist depiction.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Golden Girls
Hulu has taken down an episode from the American sitcom 'Golden Girls' that has a scene where characters are shown in blackface and promotes racism against black persons. In 23 episodes of season 3, the series showed a character Betty White and Rue McClanahan in blackface. Both greet their black guest with their mud-masks still on, saying to them ''This is mud on our faces, we’re not really Black.''
(Photograph:Twitter)
30 Rock
Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the creators of '30 Rock', have removed the episode of the series because they feature characters wearing blackface. The episodes were being removed from Hulu and Amazon Prime, and they weren't available to purchase.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Scrubs
Streaming platform Hulu has removed three episodes of the hit comedy-drama sitcom 'Scrubs' that include characters in blackface from its streaming service. The three episodes came from two different seasons of the comedy, which aired on NBC for nine seasons from 2001-2010.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Community
Netflix and Hulu have removed the Season 2 episode of long-running American sitcom 'Community' due to apparent use of blackface. In the episode 'Advanced Dungeons & Dragons,' comedian Ken Jeong’s character Ben Chang donned black makeup and a white wig to roleplay for the study group’s game session.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Simpsons
Animated Series 'The Simpsons' will no more use white actors to voice the non-white characters. In a brief statement issued by the show producers, saying, ''Moving forward, ‘The Simpsons' will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters,''. As this, all comes after actor Hank Azaria said that he would no longer voice the coloured character named Apu after voicing it for 30 years. The character has been criticized for its negative portrayal of Indian-Americans.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Celeb's stepping back
Celebrities who have voiced the animated character for decades are now stepping down. Mike Henry, who voiced Cleveland Brown on 'Family Guy' for two decades, announced on Twitter he would step down from the role. Henry announced his decision following reports that Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell would no longer voice Black characters on Netflix's 'Big Mouth' and Apple TV+’s 'Central Park,' respectively.