Jennifer Aniston as guest hosts at 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', reveals secrets about Ellen

Jennifer Aniston stole the limelight as she took over the host seat of The Ellen DeGeneres show, in her beloved 'real-life friends' DeGeneres' absence. The 50-year-old star opened the show with a hilarious monologue-turned-roast of Ellen.

The actor documented some of the behind the scenes from the sets of the show on her Instagram stories. She said, "I'm so happy to be here today guest-hosting. I love Ellen, as you know, I will do anything for her because we are real-life friends." Also, read Brad Pitt reacts to reunion with Jennifer Aniston at SAG 2020

"You know, there are Hollywood friends, and Hollywood friends, they kind of do that air-kiss thing. And then when you're real friends, you do that," she continued. Meanwhile, making the audience all gripped up to their seat with the funny conversations and some dig on Ellen here and there, Jennifer also surprised 'Friends' fans on the Central Perk set.



According to reports, the actor showed up at the immensely popular Central Perk's set and hid behind the iconic orange couch while fans posed for pictures. While they readied themselves all excited she jumped out from behind the couch and made the day of the fans.

When one of the fans who were unaware of the act that Jennifer was hiding just behind them named Ross as her favourite character from the '90s popular sitcom, Jenn who played the role of Rachel laughingly rebuked her for not naming her.

The actor who received an award for her recent role in 'The Morning Show' also came prepared with some of the crops that she used while she played a waiter in 'Friends'. In the ultimate jam-packed episode, Jennifer also interviewed Will Ferrell and Selena Gomez.