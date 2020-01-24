Courteney Cox takes fans down the memory lane with a throwback photo from 'Friends'

Actress Courtney Cox took fans of 'Friends' down the memory line on Thursday with a throwback photo from the set of of the popular series.



The 55-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the picture which was taken 16 years ago during the time of wrapping up the sitcom. Maintaining the trend of naming each of the `Friends` episodes with `the one`, the actor captioned the picture as, 'The Last Supper' before taping 'The Last One' on Jan 23, 2004."

'Friends' Turns 25: A Trip Down The Memory Lane With 25 Iconic Quotes From The Hit Show



The picture was taken right before the shooting for the last episode when the cast sat down for a meal together. In the picture, the stars of the sitcom are seen seated around a dinner table full of food. Along with the picture of the cast, Cox posted another picture that displayed the front page of the script of the final episode.

Soon after the actor shared a picture on her Instagram account, the post was flooded with scores of comments of fans and celebrities including Jennifer Aniston and `Friends` all-time fan Charlie Puth.

Then and Now: Your Favourite Stars From 'Friends' After 25 Years Of The Hit Show

Even though it has been over a decade since the last episode of 'Friends' aired, the cast of the show have remained close friends till date and often meet up and share photos of their reunion on Instagram.

In 2019, soon after the hit show completed 25 years, Jennifer Aniston made her Instagram debut by posting a selfie with her 'Friends' co-stars that literally broke the internet. The actress then later confirmed on Ellen Degeneres' show that the 6 actors were indeed planning a reunion of sorts for their fans. Creator Marta Kauffman, though stated, that the reunion would not be a scripted affair.