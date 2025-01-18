As noted lyricist and screenplay writer Javed Akhtar turned 80 on January 17, several prominent Bollywood celebrities came together to wish the veteran. A video has surfaced on social media that shows Aamir Khan, music composer Shankar Mahadevan, and Javed Akhtar's son, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, jamming to the title track of their 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai.



The cult classic featured Aamir Khan along with Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan and was helmed by Farhan Akhtar. The music was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and Javed Akhtar had written the lyrics of the songs.

Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar sing Dil Chahta Hai song

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan shared a brief clip of the trio performing in a garden. The caption read, "Shankar Mahadevan, Farhan Akhtar and megastar #AamirKhan singing Dil Chahta Hai at Javed Akhtar sahab's birthday party." Lyricist Javed Akhtar celebrated his 80th birthday on Friday.

For the occasion, Shankar wore a blue kurta and matching trousers. Aamir wore a blue kurta and black pants. Farhan was seen in a printed beige kurta and pants. All of them were also seen grooving to the music. Shankar could be seen urging the audience to join in.





Shankar Mahadevan, Farhan Akhtar and megastar #AamirKhan singing 'Dil Chahta Hai' at Javed Akhtar sahab's birthday party 🫶❤ pic.twitter.com/eZBaDbQ6iP — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) January 18, 2025

Fans react to the performance

Fans were excited to witness the DCH reunion. "This is sheer nostalgia," wrote one fan. "Aamir looks so cute and younger," read a comment. "Wow, so cute. Who says he is not good at singing?" asked another fan. "The great cult film," read a comment.

Javed Akhtar's 80th bash

The noted lyricist celebrated his birthday with friends and family. Several Bollywood celebrities were part of the celebration, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Urmila Matondkar, Shankar Mahadevan, Aamir Khan, Nandita Das and Divya Dutta.

A video of all the guests singing 'Bar Bar Ye Din Aaye' along with Javed's two children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, and wife, Shabana Azmi, has surfaced online. Count the number of celebrities you can spot in the video.

During a recent interaction, Javed Akhtar was asked about the best gift he has received in his lifetime. Replying to this, he revealed that his children, filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, doing well in life is the best he could have asked for. He was quoted saying, “I think the best one, and the one I am thankful about, is my children. They have done well in their lives. It becomes an emotionally and socially aesthetic situation, if both your children go on to achieve so much. That’s the best gift I could have gotten.”

