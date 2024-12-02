New Delhi

Dua Lipa rocked the stage as she performed her hit tracks to a packed audience in Mumbai on Saturday evening. This is Dua's second concert in India—she had earlier performed in 2019. And while the audience crooned to her popular numbers, no one was prepared to witness Dua Lipa giving an ode to the viral mashup of Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo in the middle of her set.

The viral mashup has been making the rounds on social media, and hundreds of reels have been made using the particular audio in the past few years.

Dua sang a few lines of Levitating before singer Abhijeet's song played on stage. The moment was paired with fireworks and the crowd obviously erupted in joy.

The song Woh Ladki Jo is from Shah Rukh Khan-Twinkle Khanna's film Baadshah which was released in 1999. Composed by Anu Mallik, the song was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

As the concert clip went viral on social media, most excitedly shared the video with the tag 'Dua Lipa X SRK'. Many fans felt that SRK's aura and global appeal had compelled this moment into existence.

Meanwhile, Abhijeet's son Jay Bhattacharya did not like that SRK fans did not acknowledge his father's work. In a long note on social media, Jay questioned everyone for not giving credit to his father.

While Anu Mallik, the composer of the Bollywood track, is yet to react, Abhijeet took to social media to share the video of Dua Lipa and termed it the 'Dua Lipa X Abhijeet' moment.

Since Saturday, the singer has shared multiple stories on his Instagram handle, with reels that echo this thought.

He also shared a video of the moment to his feed, with 'Dua Lipa (heart) Abhijeet' on it, interlaced with footage of him singing 'Woh Ladki Jo.'

Ideally, Abhijeet along with the composer of the song should be given credit, but the internet hasn't really been paying much heed to his self-promotion.

Other fans have also rightfully pointed out that the credit for the viral mashup should be given to DJ Ruchir Kulkarni, who had created it in the first place way back in October 2022.

The audio uploaded on his Instagram handle sits at a plush 1.5 million views and counting.

Some comments lauding the DJ read, "Ruchir Kulkarni, the guy who made the mashup is the only one deserving of the credit. Not srk, not the lyricists, singers, directors etc etc. I mean it’s an iconic song and it’s cuz of all those ppl. But Dua didn’t perform it cuz it’s a srk song she did it cuz the mashup went viral" and "Seriously, it's pis***ng me off how many people are ignoring the DJ. This is only and only his brain child. These useless bollywood credit mongers should zip it".

So who should be getting the credit for the mashup after all? Or can we just move on from it?