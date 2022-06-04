Janhvi Kapoor drops frame-worthy snaps from her France trip, designer Manish Malhotra reacts

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is the eldest daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late legendary actress Sridevi, shared a stunning string of pictures from her France trip on her social media account on Friday. The diva treated her 17.1 million followers to frame-worthy snaps and in no time, they started going viral.

Since her debut in Bollywood in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan directorial 'Dhadak', she has managed to stay in the limelight with her adorable posts. She is quite active on the photo and video sharing platform and her growing Instafam is proof of the same.

In her latest's post's caption, the diva wrote, "vive la france FR," which translates to, "Long Live France!"

In one of the snaps, Janhvi is seen posing in a pink kurta and a beige tone coat. For accessories, she opted for silver-oxidized jhumkas for the look. In another pic, she is seen posing next to Eiffel Tower in a black top. Other snaps show the diva taking a tour of France's famous tourist attractions.

Many fans complimented the actress in the comment section. While fashion designer Manish Malhotra and, director Sharan Sharma also reacted to the post.

Manish added a pink radiating heart emoji to Janhvi`s post. And, Sharan commented, "Please explain picture 5. Best."

Also read: Twitterati compare Shah Rukh Khan’s look in 'Jawan' to Liam Neeson's look in 1990 film 'Darkman'

On the movie front, Janhvi is currently filming for `Mr & Mrs Mahi`, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She is also currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari directorial `Bawaal`, alongside Varun Dhawan.