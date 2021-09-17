Jane Powell, Hollywood's musical star, dead at 92

Hollywood actress Jane Powell--who has worked on a long list of musicals in the her decades-spanning career--has passed away at the age of 92.



On Thursday, Powell died of natural causes, reports have confirmed.



Fans went on social media to express their grief over her death.

"R.I.P. Jane Powell, one of the last remaining great stars from Hollywood's Golden Age," a user tweeted, while another wrote, "#RIP the radiant Jane Powell; so wonderful in everything, including 'Seven Brides' and in the 'Royal Wedding' song-and-tap-dance number "How Could You Believe Me When I Said I Love You When You Know I've Been a Liar All My Life?"



Jane Powell's iconic roles include 'Royal Wedding' and 'Seven Brides for Seven Brothers'.



The late actress has also featured alongside Hollywood stars such as Jose Iturbi, Xavier Cugat, Jeannette McDonald, Wallace Beery, Carmen Miranda and Elizabeth Taylor.

Jane Powell is survived by her three children and two grand daughters.