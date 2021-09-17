Actors Song Joong Ki and Park So Dam to host Busan Film Festival 2021

Actors Song Joong Ki and Park So Dam will host the opening ceremony of the 26th Busan International Film Festival. The two will reunite for the October 6 event.

The opening ceremony of the Busan Film Festival will happen on October 6, and the festival will be held for 10 days until October 15.

Apart from hosting duties, Song Joong Ki's record-breaking sci-fi movie 'Space Sweepers' is one of the many films to premiere at the 26th Busan International Film Festival. Also, the long-awaited Netflix series 'Hellbound' starring Yoo Ah In, and 'My Name' starring Han So Hee, will have their world premiere at the international film festival.

The Busan International Film Festival is in its 26th year and is considered one of the most prestigious film festivals in Asia.

