Jamie Dornan wishes Alia Bhatt good luck for the baby as she wraps 'Heart of Stone'

Soon-to-be mum Alia Bhatt has wrapped up her first Hollywood project ' Heart of Stone' and now she's coming back home. The Gangubai actress herself shared the wrap news with a slew of happy pictures from the set featuring Wonder Woman Gal Gadot.



Sharing the BTS picture, Alia wrote a long heartfelt message for the whole team and co-stars including Gal, Jamie Dornan and director Tom Harper.



“Heart of Stone – you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot… my director Tom Harper… @jamiedornan missed you today… and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience,'' Alia wrote.



Reacting to Alia's message, the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor felt sorry that he wasn't there on Alia's last day of the shoot. Further, he also wished Alia good luck with the baby.

Dornan wrote, ''Sorry I wasn’t there for your last day. Had sooo much fun working with you! Good luck with 👶! And see you for the promotion! 💚''



Sharing a selfie with Alia from the shoot, Gadot called Alia an amazing young talent and asked fans to show some love to her. Gadot even commented on Alia's wrap post and wrote, that she miss her already.



Looking at Gal and Jamie's messages, we can say that Alia has indeed created a deep bond with her Hollywood co-stars.



Alia is expecting her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The couple got married earlier this year in April.