Gal Gadot calls Alia Bhatt an 'amazing talent' as she wraps up 'Heart of Stone', shares pic

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone' co-starring Wonder Woman Gal Gadot. Soon-to-be mommy jetted off for the shoot soon after her wedding in April, and now the actor has revealed that it's a wrap of her first Hollywood project.



Ardent social media user, Bhatt shared a slew of BTS photos from the set and wrote a thanking note for all her co-stars including Gal, and director Tom Harper.



“Heart of Stone – you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot… my director Tom Harper… @jamiedornan missed you today… and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience,'' Alia wrote.



In one picture, Alia can be seen tightly hugging Gadot as they click the selfies. While other shows Alia performing stunts and posing with crew members.

''I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can't wait for you all to see the film!!! But for now… I'm coming home babyyyyyy,” she wrote.





Gal also commented on Alia's post and wrote, “We miss you already.”



Calling Alia an amazing young talent, Gal also shared a photo with the 'Gangubai' actress on her Instagram stories and asked her to show some love to her.



Several pictures of Alia from the set in which she's holding a gun and doing stunts are going viral.

''Give some love to my girl Alia Bhatt, who wrapped up Heart Of Stone today. Such an amazing talent, and such a great person.''



The film ‘Heart of Stone’ will be directed by Tom Harper with Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder writting the script. Touted as a spy thriller, the film also stars Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, and Matthias Schweighofer among others.



On the work front, Alia will next be seen in 'Brahmastra', alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is set to release on 9th September. 'Darlings' & 'Rocky Aur Raani ki Prem Kahani' are the other two films in her bag right now.